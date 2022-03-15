Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Making Ear-Shaped Weed Gummies

Tyson 2.0 launched 'Mike Bites' nearly 25 years after the boxer infamously bit a chunk out of his Evander Holyfield's ear during a championship match

Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson,
Mike Tyson's cannabis brand has launched ear-shaped marijuana edibles nearly 25 years after he was disqualified from the World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship for biting Evander Holyfield's ear.

In reference to what became known as "The Bite Fight" with Holyfield, Tyson's cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, announced a new product: ear-shaped edibles called Mike Bites — complete with a missing chunk.

Mike Bites ears have a bite mark at the top of the gummy, right where Tyson took off a piece of Holyfield's cartilage.

