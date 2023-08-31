Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell is ‘medically clear' to continue work, U.S. Capitol doctor says

The Capitol's attending physician said he "conferred" with the Republican leader's neurology team and that "occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery"

By Scott Wong and Ryan Nobles | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

One day after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up at a public event, Brian Monahan, the attending physician for the U.S. Capitol, said that he told McConnell “he is medically clear” to continue to work.

Monahan said in a statement that he had “conferred” with McConnell’s neurology team and determined that McConnell is “medically cleared to continue with his schedule as planned.” 

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” the doctor said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnell
