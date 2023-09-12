NASA

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio of Miami breaks US record for longest spaceflight

Rubio surpassed the U.S. space endurance record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station

By The Associated Press

Frank Rubio floating
NASA

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight.

Rubio, of Miami, surpassed the U.S. space endurance record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station. He arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months. But their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the space station.

The trio will return to Earth on Sept. 27 in a replacement capsule that was sent up empty for the ride home. By then, Rubio will have spent 371 days in space, more than two weeks longer than Mark Vande Hei, the previous U.S. record holder for a single spaceflight, Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s.

“Your dedication is truly out of this world, Frank!” NASA chief Bill Nelson said via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A replacement crew of two Russians and an American is set to launch to the station from Kazakhstan on Friday.

The NASA Webb Telescope took images of the El Gordo galaxy cluster, which existed over 6.2 billion years after the Big Bang.

___

U.S. & World

Hispanic Heritage Month 57 mins ago

Hispanic Heritage Month: 8 Latinos who influenced American life

Hispanic Heritage Month 1 hour ago

Campaign aims to raise Alzheimer's awareness in Hispanic communities

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NASA
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us