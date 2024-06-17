Hartford

J Restaurant Bar in Hartford is closing after 54 years

J Restaurant Bar in Hartford is closing after 54 years in business.

The final full dinner service will be on June 29, the restaurant and bar will have modified hours on July 1, 2 and 3, and day-to-day operations will end on July 3.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

JRestaurant Bar hopes to have some pop-up events through the summer.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We also want to thank our past and present employees for making for an amazing 54 years, we could not have done it without you all,” a Facebook post says.

They are asking anyone who is looking for catering to reach out and the restaurant will see what we can do until the kitchen is dismantled.

They are also asking anyone who has photos or memories from visits to email them to jbarphotoalbum@gmail.com and they might be included in a slideshow and video.

Local

Tolland 1 hour ago

Tolland strip club employee charged in prostitution probe pleads guilty

West Hartford 2 hours ago

West Hartford runner among top finishers in Mount Washington race

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us