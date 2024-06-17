J Restaurant Bar in Hartford is closing after 54 years in business.

The final full dinner service will be on June 29, the restaurant and bar will have modified hours on July 1, 2 and 3, and day-to-day operations will end on July 3.

JRestaurant Bar hopes to have some pop-up events through the summer.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We also want to thank our past and present employees for making for an amazing 54 years, we could not have done it without you all,” a Facebook post says.

They are asking anyone who is looking for catering to reach out and the restaurant will see what we can do until the kitchen is dismantled.

They are also asking anyone who has photos or memories from visits to email them to jbarphotoalbum@gmail.com and they might be included in a slideshow and video.