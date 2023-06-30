New opening acts announced for Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium this weekend

New opening acts were announced Friday morning for this weekend's Ed Sheeran shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Gillette Stadium said on Twitter shortly after 10 a.m. Friday that John Mayer will now be opening Sheeran's Friday night concert, and Little Big Town will be the opening act for Saturday's show.

The announcement comes less than eight hours before the start of the first show on Friday night.

The original openers listed on the stadium's website were Khalid and Rosa Linn. Rosa Linn is still listed as an opener along with Mayer and Little Big Town, but Khalid's name has been removed. No details were immediately released on why the change was being made.

Khalid was reportedly injured in a recent car accident, but it wasn't clear whether that might be related to his absence. Sheeran was first to share the news of the crash, posting on his Instagram Stories that the singer wouldn't be opening for him at his June 25 show in Maryland.

Some Taylor Swift fans took to Twitter on Friday to voice their displeasure with the switch, especially given that Mayer is the singer's ex-boyfriend. Sheeran and Swift have been friends and collaborators for over a decade.

"GILETTE THIS ISN'T VERY SWIFTIE OF YOU," one person wrote.

"GOD PLEASE NO," said another.

"We gotta sing Dear John tonight," said one person, referencing the Swift song that is reportedly about Mayer.

Both the Friday and Saturday shows are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Ticket information can be found here.

The last time Sheeran toured in North America, his 2018 Divide Tour, he set the all-time record for attendance and ticket sales, according to a news release.