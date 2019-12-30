New Year’s Eve Street Closures and Subway Changes Around Times Square

If you're trying to brave crowd on New Year's Eve, or simply trying to avoid a Times Square subway transfer, the city and the MTA has issued a statement on some important changes.
More than 1 million revelers are expected to descend on the Crossroads of the World to ring in the new year with the iconic ball drop, and many streets in midtown are closing to make room for them. And security will be tighter than ever following recent anti-semitic attacks.
Times Square is shut down to vehicular traffic, and police recommend using public transportation to get around town on New Year's Eve (MTA service changes outlined below). And remember, leave the alcohol, duffel bags, backpacks and umbrellas at home.
Beginning at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, Times Square will be closed to vehicular traffic.
- People should avoid all cross-town streets from 33rd to 59th Streets, as well as Sixth and Eighth Avenues.
- Area bounded on the South by 38th Street, on the North by 59th Street, on the East by 6th Avenue, on the West by 8th Avenue (All inclusive)
MTA New Year's Eve Service Changes
- Full L service will run every 10 – 12 minutes until 1:30 a.m.
- M service will run to 96 Street/2 Avenue from 10 PM to 1:30 a.m.
- Additional subway service in Midtown Manhattan runs every 8 – 12 minutes until 3 a.m.
- There will be no trains stopping at 49 Street N/Q/R/W station until 12:10 a.m.; full service thereafter.
- Uptown 1 trains will skip 50 St station until 12:10 a.m.; full service thereafter.
- Some entrances/exits at Times Square-42 Street, 42 Street-Bryant Park/5 Avenue, 7 Avenue, 59 Street-Columbus Circle, and 57 St-7 Avenue station will be temporarily closed for crowd control.
- Entrances/exits at additional stations are also subject to closure.