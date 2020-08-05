NYC Goes 3 Straight Days With No COVID-19 Deaths as Cuomo Issues Stark Reminder

What to Know New York City hasn't seen a confirmed COVID-19 death in three straight days, yet another sign of the progress Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the city -- and state -- must work hard to maintain

Slipping compliance at home compounds the growing national threat; New Jersey is seeing a small uptick in new COVID-19 cases. The state's transimission rate climbed from 0.87 a month ago to 1.48 on Monday

Nationally, the U.S. death toll has topped 157,000 and diagnosed COVID cases are approaching 5 million, by NBC News estimates

New York City has seen three straight days without a confirmed COVID-19 death for the first time since the pandemic hit, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, marking the somber note of progress with a stern reminder: Don't let up yet.

"While we have worked hard to achieve this progress, we need to work just as hard to maintain it," he said. "Remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing."

Statewide COVID hospitalizations fell to 568, down from a peak of 20,000 in April, while the daily test positivity rate remains at 1 percent over a seven-day rolling average. The five boroughs have that same low positivity rate, which is one of the lowest in the nation and a far cry from the 59 percent daily rates it saw in April.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The Empire State defied experts' expectations in reopening; it actually drove the infection rate further down, Cuomo has said. But it fears "it's only a matter of time" before New York faces some sort of viral resurgence. His goal is to minimize the impact when it happens.

Out-of-state travel from viral hotspots has already contributed to new clusters in New York and New Jersey. That threat compounds the one of slipping compliance locally. New York City's infection rate hasn't gone up because of the latter yet -- and Cuomo is cracking down heavily on the bar and restaurant scene.

“We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago — and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there — so we must all remain vigilant," Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday.

It has certainly made an impact, though, in New Jersey, which is seeing its highest transmission rates in six weeks as people continue to attend crowded house parties and flaunt COVID precautions that drove spread down in the first place.

Gov. Phil Murphy had put New Jersey "on notice" late last week and took action Monday, re-lowering the capacity on indoor gatherings from 100 to 25 people. The restrictions remain in effect "until further notice." Murphy wants to see the rate of transmission reduce to a lower level over a seven-day rolling average.

A month ago, New Jersey's rate of transmission was 0.87. On Tuesday, it was 1.41, meaning one infected person is infecting nearly one and a half other people. Cuomo would call that an outbreak. As he says, an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere. The New York governor was asked last week about whether he'd consider putting New Jersey on the quarantine list, given its recent uptick.

Cuomo said he didn't see how that could work, and pledged to help New Jersey get through this bump in the road to recovery.

New York and New Jersey have lost more people to the virus than any other state in the nation by a long shot, but the national death toll is rising rapidly amid the worsening crisis. Florida continues to break its single-day death records. California has also reported new daily fatality highs in recent weeks.

Nationally, the U.S. death toll has topped 157,000 and diagnosed COVID cases are approaching 5 million, by NBC News estimates.