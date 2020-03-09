How Many in Tri-State Tested Positive for Coronavirus? See Latest Cases by the Numbers

Health officials say the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state and surrounding areas will continue to climb as more tests are done.

The cases of COVID-19 have multiplied since the first person in New York City was first tested positive on March 1. The following week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers.

The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City.

Here are the latest number of cases, last updated at 3:00 a.m. on March 9:

Tri-State Area Total: 113

New York

New York City 13 Westchester County 82 Nassau County 5 Rockland County 2 Saratoga County 2 Suffolk County 1 Ulster County 1 New York State Total 106

New Jersey

Presumptive Positives 6 CDC Confirmed Positives 0

Connecticut