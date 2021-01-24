NYC Teacher Accused of Flying to Florida to Have Sex With Minor

A middle school teacher from New York City who traveled to Tampa to have sex with a minor he met online was arrested over the weekend, Florida officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office say Zeshaan Naqvi, 31, flew to the Tampa area and had sex with a minor in early Saturday. They say he picked the victim up from their home and took them to a hotel room around 1:30 a.m.

Naqvi took the victim home a couple hours later, then returned around 1 p.m. to take the minor back to the hotel, officials said.

The sheriff's office said Naqvi was arrested at the hotel and admitted to officials he knew the victim was underage.

"In this case, a middle school history teacher booked a ticket, boarded a plane, and traveled across the country to meet with a minor who he had been chatting with for about three months," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges Naqvi faced.

In response to the arrest, NYC's Department of Education said Naqvi has been reassigned from his position pending the outcome of the investigation.

"These allegations are extremely disturbing and we have zero tolerance for this behavior," a DOE spokesperson said.