NYC Woman Lured Man on Instagram and Tortured Him in $100K Kidnapping Plot, Police Say

A New York City woman is accused of kidnapping and torturing a man she met on Instagram for more than 12 hours while demanding a $100,000 ransom from his brother, authorities said Tuesday.

Valerie Rosario, 21, is alleged to have "lured" the unidentified victim, 24, to a Bronx apartment on Feb. 7, police said.

At least two men with firearms are alleged to have waited until he went inside and then entered the apartment after him.

One of the men hit the victim with a pistol, according to a complaint provided by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The suspects undressed the victim and put him in a bathtub, the complaint says. They then poured flammable liquid on him, burned him with a flame and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife, it alleges.

