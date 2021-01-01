NYPD: Vandals Tagged St. Patrick's Cathedral During New Year's Protest

Vandals tagged St. Patrick's Cathedral with anti-police graffiti early on New Year's Day, according to the NYPD.

Police say they found the acronym "ACAB" tagged on the cathedral after responding to a protest on Fifth Avenue around 1 a.m.

Video from the scene posted to Twitter shows protesters blocking two NYPD cruisers -- both of which had lights and sirens on --- and banging on the hood of one of the vehicles. Several also shouted expletives at officers on the scene.

Protesters confront NYPD by stopping them and banging on the hood of the cars in Manhattan outside St Patrick's Cathedral



Video by @ScooterCasterNY (FNTV https://t.co/KCfJ0kwvkq) desk@freedomnews.tv for pic.twitter.com/bKXw8g8Lz3 — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) January 1, 2021

According to the New York Post, which first reported on the incident, there were about 150 protesters in all.

Police said they dispersed not long after passing St. Patrick's Cathedral.

No arrests have been made in the case.