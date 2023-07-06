Titanic

OceanGate suspends exploration and commercial operations after Titan implosion

The company made the announcement after one of its submersibles imploded with five people onboard

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

OceanGate has suspended all of its exploration and commercial operations, the company announced on its website on Thursday.

The announcement comes weeks after five people, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, died in a submersible during an OceanGate expedition to the Titanic wreckage.

OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible went missing on June 18 about one hour and 45 minutes after embarking on its voyage, leading to a widespread search. Remnants of the submersible were found in the North Atlantic Ocean on June 22 and contained “presumed human remains,” the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard convened a Marine Board of Investigation to look into the buildup to the Titan implosion.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Titanic Jun 26

Mom of teenage Titan sub passenger says she gave up her seat for him to go on journey

Titanic Jun 25

Coast Guard opens formal investigation into Titan submersible implosion

British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and Dawood’s 19-year-old son, Suleman, were aboard the Titan with Rush.

OceanGate conducted over 14 expeditions and more than 200 dives into the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf of Mexico, according to the company’s website. It offered spots on its Titanic expedition for $250,000 apiece.

Its next expedition was scheduled for the Azores in May 2024.

This article tagged under:

Titanic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us