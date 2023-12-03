Palestinian American student shot in Vermont paralyzed from the chest down

Hisham Awartani, one of the three students of Palestinian descent who were shot in Burlington, Vermont, last weekend, is paralyzed from the chest down.

On Thursday, Awartani’s mother, Elizabeth Price, told NBC News that her son was paralyzed from the midtorso downward and may not be able to walk again.

“He has what they call an incomplete spinal injury, which means that he can feel, but he can’t move the areas that are currently paralyzed,” Price said. “He is going into intensive rehab later this week, and we hope that that will help with his prognosis.”

Read the full article at NBCNews.com.