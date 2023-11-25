New England Patriots

Patriots waive quarterback Will Grier

Will Grier
Al Bello/Getty Images

The New England Patriots choice at quarterback is now down to one less player after they have waived Will Grier, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This comes after reports that Will Grier and Malik Cunningham may have been told by the coaching staff to be ready to go, although they didn't appear to be in the running for the starting spot.

This comes after a week of players being unsure who will get the start at QB between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

How the Patriots choose to handle their QB situation on Sunday remains to be seen, but whoever is chosen will have a unique challenge on his hands as they face the New York Giants.

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us