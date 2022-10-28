The man accused of assaulting the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a violent attack in San Francisco was identified by police as 42-year-old David Depape.

Police say Depape, who was armed with a hammer, “violently assaulted” 82-year-old Paul Pelosi just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at his San Francisco home.

When police arrived at the home, officers tackled the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse and other felonies.

Though no motive is known for the attack, police say the attacker shouted "Where is Nancy?" while inside the home, searching for the Democratic House Speaker.

The San Francisco police chief gave details Friday on the early morning attack against the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during which the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in front of responding officers.

“Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Friday morning. “The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid.”

Pelosi was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he is recovering from surgery, a source at the hospital with firsthand knowledge says.

The Associated Press reports Paul Pelosi is being treated for blunt force injuries to his head and body, bruising and swelling.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott provides an update on the Paul Pelosi attack investigation.