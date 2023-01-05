Peloton to Pay $19 Million Fine for Failing to Report Treadmill Hazards and Selling Recalled Equipment

Peloton has agreed to pay a penalty of more than $19 million after the Consumer Product Safety Commission said the exercise company failed to report hazards to using its treadmill, and sold previously recalled products.

According to the CPSC, beginning in Dec. 2018 and continuing into 2019, Peloton received reports of injuries associated with individuals being pulled under and trapped in the rear of its treadmills.

Despite possessing this information, the CPSC says, Peloton did not immediately report it to the commission. Ultimately, 150 people, pets and/or objects were pulled under the rear of Peloton's Tread+ treadmills, resulting in 13 injuries. A 6-year-old child died in one incident.

Peloton is recalling its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines over safety concerns after a child died and several others suffered injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

