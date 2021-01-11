2 NJ Women Arrested for Hosting 200-Person ‘Makeshift Bar' Party

Two women in New Jersey have been charged with illegally serving alcohol at two large parties over the weekend at a warehouse that had nearly 200 people inside at one point.

Newark's Department of Public Safety on Sunday announced that 23-year-old Rosa Mainato and 27-year-old Fanny Camas of Irvington allegedly served alcohol without a liquor license to people on Saturday and Sunday at 223 Verona Avenue and violated COVID-19 protocols.

Responding officers found several people at the warehouse not wearing masks and drinking beers while they watched an indoor soccer match on Saturday around 11:45 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.

Maintano witnessed serving beer from a concession stand in exchange for money, police said. Officers confiscated 720 Bud Light Lime beers and 272 Corona beers from the warehouse.

Camas was arrested for serving beers without a license as well at another gathering at the same location on Sunday. Police saw 150 to 200 adults and kids, many of whom were not physically distancing or wearing masks, inside the warehouse around 7:40 p.m.

Twenty-two beers and $830.00 in proceeds from the illegal alcohol sales were confiscated, authorities said.

“It’s incredible how once again people put wealth over health,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a news release. “It’s selfish people like this who perpetuate the spread.”

An investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible, police said.