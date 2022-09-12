Boston

Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on I-93 south in the O'Neill Tunnel

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit.

A state police spokesman said the details are vague at this hour but there was a crash followed by "a stabbing or slashing," and the suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was located at South Bay Mall.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive and one person is in police custody, state police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts State Policeo'neill tunnel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us