Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning.
The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit.
A state police spokesman said the details are vague at this hour but there was a crash followed by "a stabbing or slashing," and the suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was located at South Bay Mall.
One person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive and one person is in police custody, state police said.
No further details were immediately available.