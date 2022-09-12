Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit.

Earlier this morning we responded to suspected road rage stabbing inside the Rt 93 SB tunnel. Victim has been transported to a hospital w/injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Suspect fled scene to South Bay Mall but has been taken into custody. More info when available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 12, 2022

A state police spokesman said the details are vague at this hour but there was a crash followed by "a stabbing or slashing," and the suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was located at South Bay Mall.

One person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive and one person is in police custody, state police said.

No further details were immediately available.