Police: Multiple Injured in Midtown Atlanta Shooting

Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The location of the shooting reportedly took place in Northside Hospital.

Atlanta Police Department Atlanta police said a gunman, inset, suspected of injuring multiple people in a shooting in downtown Atlanta is still at large, May 3, 2023.

No suspect was in custody.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.