Police: Multiple Injured in Midtown Atlanta Shooting

The shooting reportedly took place at Northside Hospital in Atlanta

First responders and law enforcement respond to a scene of a shooting in downtown Atlanta, May 3, 2023. Atlanta police said multiple people were injured.
Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The location of the shooting reportedly took place in Northside Hospital.

No suspect was in custody.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

