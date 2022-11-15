Russia-Ukraine War

Polish Government Convenes Emergency Meeting After Deadly Explosion Near Border With Ukraine

What caused the reported explosion is not clear

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

The Polish government convened an emergency security and defense meeting Tuesday and agreed to increase its military readiness, government spokesman Piotr Mueller said, after an explosion killed two people near the border with Ukraine. 

It was not clear what caused the explosion in the southeastern town of Hrubieszów, Mueller said after the emergency meeting was convened.

"A moment ago it was decided to increase the readiness of some military units in Poland and other uniformed services," he told reporters.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Unconfirmed news reports that the blasts were caused by Russian rockets hitting a town a few miles from Ukraine — whether intentional or by mistake — raised fears of an escalation in President Vladimir Putin’s war. 

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke about the United States continuing to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us