Lawmakers to Discuss Police Accountability Legislation This Morning

Lawmakers are expected to take on legislation to address police accountability during a special session later this month and the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee will hold a “listening session” this morning.

The bill, “An Act Concerning Police Accountabilty,” proposes that all police officers in the state wear body cameras as well as improved and increased training for all officers, as well as other proposals. You can read the proposed legislation here.

Democrats and Republicans announced a new bill to address police accountability.

The proposal comes amid calls nationwide for racial justice and police accountability in the wake of several fatal police shootings that gained widespread attention and prompted outrage, including of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Hundreds of mourners visited the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas, to pay their respects at the funeral of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. Floyd’s death has sparked weeks of protests against police brutality in cities around the world.

The listening session begins at 10 a.m. and there will be a webinar.