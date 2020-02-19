Dwyane Wade

Rappers Young Thug, Boosie BadAzz Misgender Dwyane Wade’s Trans Daughter

In an expletive-laden Instagram video, Boosie BadAzz said that Dwyane Wade "had gone too far" and should not refer to Zaya as a girl.

Rappers Young Thug and Boosie BadAzz misgendered Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old trans daughter, Zaya, in separate statements online, according to NBC News.

"All I wanna say to dwade son is: 'GOD DON'T MAKE MISTAKES,'" read a tweet from Young Thug's account Wednesday. "But hey live your true self."

The since-deleted tweet was followed by one saying: "You’re gods best Creation."

U.S. & World

Julian Assange 1 hour ago

Lawyer: Trump Offered Assange a Pardon If He Cleared Russia of DNC Hack

NASCAR 52 mins ago

Ryan Newman Released From Hospital After Daytona 500 Crash

Boosie BadAzz meanwhile misgendered Zaya in an expletive-laden Instagram videoTuesday in which he said that Wade "had gone too far" and should not refer to Zaya as a girl.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Dwyane WadeGabrielle Union
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us