cold case

Remains found in Florida believed to belong to 16-year-old girl who vanished nearly 20 years ago

The remains discovered Wednesday are believed to be those of Autumn Lane McClure, who disappeared on May 10, 2004, Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC6

Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Nearly two decades after a 16-year-old girl vanished in Florida, authorities have found human remains amid an investigation into her suspected burial site.

The remains discovered Wednesday are believed to be those of Autumn Lane McClure, who disappeared on May 10, 2004, Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said.

McClure, who lived in Ormond Beach and attended Mainland High School, was last seen when her boyfriend dropped her off at the Volusia Mall.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives have spent nearly two decades investigating her disappearance, obtaining DNA from family members, and re-interviewing friends and possible witnesses.

A person of interest had been identified in 2021, but that person died in 2022, officials said.

But the investigation continued and led to the suspected burial site in the Ormond Beach area.

U.S. & World

government shutdown 44 mins ago

Congress approves short-term extension to avoid shutdown, buy more time for final spending agreement

Immigration 59 mins ago

Arizona Republicans are pushing bills to punish migrants who enter the United States illegally

On Wednesday, human remains were found during the excavation.

Authorities were expected to release more details on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

cold case
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us