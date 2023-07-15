RFK Jr. pushes back on report he said COVID-19 was ethnically targeted to spare Jews

Longshot Democratic presidential candidate and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Saturday morning disputed a report that quoted him saying Covid-19 was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people” and that Jewish people are most immune.

In a report by the New York Post titled “RFK Jr. says COVID was ‘ethnically targeted’ to spare Jews,” video appears to show Kennedy speaking at a dinner in Manhattan.

In a discussion on bioweapons and “ethnically targeted microbes,” Kennedy claimed that “Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately.”

“Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese,” he said, according to the video published by the Post. “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted that or not.” An overwhelming portion of American Jews are Ashkenazi Jews, who are descended from Jews who lived in Central and Eastern Europe.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a Democratic candidate in the 2024 presidential race. Here’s what you need to know about the controversial member of one of America’s most famous political families.