Evan Gershkovich

Russian court extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich until end of January

The hearing took place on Tuesday behind closed doors because authorities say details of the criminal case against the American journalist are classified.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich stands inside a defendants' cage.
NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

A court in Moscow has extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, until Jan. 30, Russian news agencies reported.

The hearing took place on Tuesday behind closed doors because authorities say details of the criminal case against the American journalist are classified.

Gershkovich was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) east of Moscow. Russia’s Federal Security Service alleged that the reporter, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

Evan Gershkovich Oct 10

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich loses appeal, will stay in Russian jail through November

Moscow Aug 24

Moscow court extends detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Gershkovich and the Journal deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities haven’t detailed any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Evan Gershkovich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us