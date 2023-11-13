Secret Service

Secret Service agent protecting Biden's granddaughter opens fire when people try to break into SUV

The agent was assigned to protect Naomi Biden and was with her and other agents in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood when they reportedly saw people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV

By Michael Balsamo | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Secret Service agent protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington, D.C., a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Agents assigned to protect Naomi Biden were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity.

One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car, and the Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to D.C. police to be on the lookout for it.

Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year. Police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn't physically harm him.

Violent crime in D.C. has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year. In February, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.

