Sen. Dianne Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall at California home

The office for Congress' oldest member called the fall "minor."

By Associated Press and Jonathan Lloyd

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein was briefly hospitalized Tuesday following what her office described as a minor fall in her home, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The 90-year-old California Democrat, facing mounting concerns about her health and ability to perform the duties of a senator, briefly went to the hospital Tuesday afternoon as a precaution, her office said in a statement.

"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home," a Feinstein spokesperson told NBC News.

All of her scans were clear, and she returned home, said her spokesman Adam Russell.

The San Francisco hospital visit comes after Feinstein missed months of work in Washington earlier this year when she was hospitalized for the shingles virus and its side effects. Since her return to work in May, she has traveled the Capitol halls in a wheelchair and has often appeared confused and disoriented.

Feinstein has defended her ability to perform her job, though her office said in May that she was still experiencing vision and balance impairments from the shingles virus.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024. Several Democrats have already entered the race to replace her.

