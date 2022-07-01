shooting

Several Police Officers Wounded in Eastern Kentucky Shooting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting,” in a brief statement on Twitter.

Trooper Matt Gayheart of the Kentucky State Police Department
WLEX

Several police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said.

A suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV. The sheriff's department described the shooting as “deadly" in a Facebook post early Friday, without providing further details.

Hunt had told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting,” in a brief statement on Twitter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hunt said several officers were taken to different hospitals around the region.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shootingKentuckygun violence
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us