Suffolk County

Small plane makes emergency landing on Long Island's Southern State Parkway

Two people, the pilot and co-pilot, were on board the plane when it went down, according to New York State Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane made an emergency landing on the Southern State Parkway in Long Island, officials said, leading to a robust response from first responders.

The emergency landing took place in East Farmingdale near Exit 34 in Suffolk County. The FAA said in a statement that the single-engine aircraft, a Piper PA-28, landed on the highway after the pilot reported engine failure as it was approaching Republic Airport in Farmingdale just after 11:30 a.m.

The pilot told an air traffic controller that he was going to have to land the plane on the highway due to the engine problems.

"If you need to go on the highway that’s fine. If you can make it to the runway that’s approved as well," the air traffic controller can be heard saying.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Video shows first responders, including what appear to be fire trucks, police cars and ambulances, lining the parkway. The small plane can be seen in the snow by a sign at the side of the parkway.

Two people, the pilot and co-pilot, were on board the plane when it went down, according to New York State Police. Another pilot in the air said it appeared the plane had hit a pole with its wing, and it appeared the two people were getting out.

Both were evaluated at the scene and were taken to the hospital, police said, though their conditions were not immediately clear.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 1 hour ago

US vetoes UN resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

bísness school 1 hour ago

How Sofía Reyes' managers, founders of MITH Media, helped her carve out a Spanglish music career

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk County
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us