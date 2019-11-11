Substitute Teacher Arrested After Video Shows Alleged Classroom Assault on Student

“There is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that can justify what you see unfold on the video,” a district spokesman said

A substitute teacher in Texas was fired and arrested Friday after a video showing her allegedly assaulting a high school sophomore was posted online, NBC News reported

The teacher, Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, was charged with aggravated assault after the incident occurred at Lehman High School in the city of Kyle, south of Austin, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said. 

It wasn’t clear what prompted the alleged assault, but a disturbing video posted by the mother of a student appeared to show Lankford repeatedly punching the sophomore, then throwing her on the ground and stomping on her head. 

“There is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that can justify what you see unfold on the video,” said Tim Savoy, a spokesman for the local school district. 

Lankford couldn't be reached for comment and it wasn’t immediately clear if she has a lawyer. Court records didn’t list one for her.

