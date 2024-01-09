Tax season 2024: Here's when you can start filing your taxes and how to track refunds

The 2024 tax season officially kicks off Jan. 29, the IRS announced. That means the agency will begin accepting and processing 2023 tax returns that day for individual filers who want to get an early start.

The IRS is rolling out a new feature this year called Direct File, a government-run online tax filing platform that is meant to be a free alternative to sites like TurboTax and H&R Block. The pilot program will initially launch in 13 states, including California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Texas. It will be rolled out in phases and is expected to be widely available in mid-March, though some states have signaled they won't be participating this year, according to the IRS.

However, IRS Free File will open Friday, Jan. 12. This is the day when participating software companies will accept completed tax returns and hold them until they can be filed electronically with the IRS at the end of the month. IRS Free File Guided Tax Software, available only at IRS.gov, is available to any taxpayer or family with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less in 2023.

Some individuals could be eligible for full-service tax preparation services through the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs. Eligibility for programs vary, but most Americans are eligible if they make $60,000 or less, have a qualifying disability, have limited English skills, or are 60 years of age or older.

The IRS estimates that more than 128.7 million individual tax returns will be filed by April 15, the deadline to file one's taxes.

Most refunds will be issued in less than 21 days with Earned Income Tax Credit refunds expected to be available starting Feb. 27. Additional Child Tax Credit refunds will also be available in mid-February. Where’s My Refund? should show an updated status by Feb.17 for most early EITC/ACTC filers.

Here are some additional key 2024 tax filing season dates:

Jan. 12: IRS Free File opens.

IRS Free File opens. Jan.16: Due date for 2023 fourth quarter estimated tax payments.

Due date for 2023 fourth quarter estimated tax payments. Jan. 26: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day.

Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Jan.29: Filing season start date for individual tax returns.

Filing season start date for individual tax returns. April 15: Due date of filing a tax return or to request an extension for most of the nation.

Due date of filing a tax return or to request an extension for most of the nation. April 17: Due date for Maine and Massachusetts.

Due date for Maine and Massachusetts. Oct. 15: Due date for extension filers.

What if I pay quarterly taxes?

Due dates are as follows for those who pay taxes quarterly: