Teen Charged in NYC Wreck That Killed 3 Girls, Split Mustang in Half

A 17-year-old has been charged with a litany of crimes, including manslaughter and assault, in a crash that killed three passengers, including his girlfriend, as they rode in his Ford Mustang on Staten Island last year, authorities say.

The teenager, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested Wednesday, police said. He faces three counts each of manslaughter and assault, along with three counts each of assault, recklessly causing serious injury and assault, recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon in the July 10, 2022, crash on Hyland Boulevard.

He was 16 at the time. Investigators say he was speeding when he crashed his red sports car into an SUV that was making a left turn. He survived the crash, which split the Mustang in half, though suffered serious injuries.

Killed in the nighttime tragedy were three teenage girls, one of them the driver's girlfriend. Fifteen-year-old Ashley Rodriguez, and siblings 16-year-old Fernanda and 15-year-old Jesie Gil were all passengers in Mustang.

Driving laws in New York say anyone with a junior learner's permit, which applies in this case, must be accompanied by a guardian or driving instructor between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. unless traveling between work or school.

The uncle of the driver said after the crash that all the families are heartbroken, and while his nephew survived, he lives knowing three of his friends will never go home.

Transportation officials have said Hyland Boulevard has one of the highest crash rates in New York City. A stretch of the road near Richard Avenue is notorious for crashes and was part of a redesign plan months in the making.

The 47-year-old man driving the black SUV survived, but also should not have been behind the wheel. He had a suspended license. Four passengers riding in the SUV suffered minor injuries, police previously said.

