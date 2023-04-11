Covid-19 Vaccine

Tennessee Nurse Targeted by Anti-Vaccine Conspiracists Speaks Out

Tiffany Dover tried staying quiet but now says that only hurt

An image of Tiffany Dover. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is wearing a blue sweater against a sunset.
Stacy Kranitz for NBC News

As a front line worker, Tiffany Dover was one of the first people in the United States to receive a COVID vaccination.

And after the nurse fainted immediately afterward on that day in December 2020, she was turned into an anti-vaccine icon by conspiracists.

She remained quiet, hoping she could overcome false claims of her death, but now she's speaking out.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

