Elon Musk

Tesla Car Battery ‘Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Calif. Freeway, Requiring 6,000 Gallons of Water to Put Out

No injuries were reported. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously stated only 0.01% of Teslas have ever caught fire.

Sacramento firefighters respond to a fire after a Tesla car battery "spontaneously" burst into flames
Sacramento Metro Fire District

A Tesla car battery "spontaneously" burst into flames on a California freeway Saturday, and firefighters needed 6,000 gallons of water to put it out.

The Metro Fire Department said in a series of tweets that "nothing unusual" had occurred before the Tesla Model S became "engulfed in flames," but the agency said the car's battery cells "continued to combust" while the fire was being extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Elon MuskTesla
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us