Thieves Crash Cars Into California Jewelry Stores, Steal Thousands in Merchandise

Police are investigating after five men broke into a jewelry store with their car in Stockton, Calif. in a wild smash-and-grab robbery.

Surveillance video captured a car smashing through the front door of Kim Hoan Jewelry on April 18 at around 3:45 a.m. knocking down security bars installed inside of the property.

The five masked men are seen breaking display cases and shattering glass using hammers. The owner of the store said that, fortunately, no high-value jewelry was stolen, but that they got away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Security cameras also showed the moment they escaped in several vehicles minutes before local police arrived to the scene.

The owner of the store estimates he will have to pay around $20,000 to repair the damages caused by the incident, according to Telemundo Sacramento.

Police are also investigating a similar robbery after several individuals broke into the nearby King's Jewelry shop, stealing more than $70,000 worth of merchandise. The suspects were caught on camera, Stockton police said.

According to Stockton police, they are studying both cases to determine a possible connection. No arrests have been made in either burglaries.