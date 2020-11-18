Tiny Owl Rescued From NYC's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree That Traveled 170 Miles

A tiny owl that lost its home last week when the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down in upstate New York, then trucked to Midtown Manhattan, is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation facility.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said the bird was rescued after the 75-foot Norway spruce was cut down Thursday in Oneonta, roughly 80 miles southwest of Albany and around 170 miles north of its final stop in New York City.
A worker who helped transport and secure the tree discovered the owl and his wife called the center, the post said.
In honor of where the tiny owl was found, the center has taken to calling him "Rockefeller."