Tri-State Mask Guide: When, Where and Who Needs to Wear One Starting Today

A number of states have embraced new federal guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outside in most situations, including, most recently, New York. Those changes took effect Wednesday.

That said, the lifting of state mandates has caused some confusion because it doesn't mean everywhere and private businesses can still opt to require whatever additional COVID precautions they choose.

Even as the CDC eased its guidance, some federal mask rules remain in effect. The mandate still applies when within airports or on planes, over-the-road buses and commuter buses and rails, according to the TSA. The agency has previously said its mask mandates would remain in effect at least through mid-September.

Here's a glance at where things stand so far regarding mask-wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people and non-vaccinated people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

NEW YORK

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York will adopt the CDC's recommendations on indoor masking for fully vaccinated people starting May 19.

MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL:

Public transit, including the LIRR, which issued this alert: "As a reminder, masks that cover your nose and mouth are still required for the entire duration of your LIRR train ride, at stations and on outdoor platforms, regardless of your vaccination status or social distancing. We appreciate your cooperation."

Nursing homes

Homeless shelters

Jails

Schools

Health care facilities

Private businesses and venues will still have the right to enforce whatever additional COVID requirements they want, including requiring all patrons to wear masks, given that there is no clear-cut way of determining who is vaccinated and who is not

IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED:

Individuals who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks outdoors or in most indoor settings, including while attending large-scale events or venues

IF YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED:

Unvaccinated individuals, under both CDC and state guidance must wear masks in all public settings

Unvaccinated attendees and attendees who have an unknown vaccination status for large-scale indoor events that exceed the State's social gathering limits must wear masks, except while seated and eating or drinking

Retail

Food services

Offices

Gyms and fitness centers

Amusement and family entertainment

Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services

NEW JERSEY

Gov. Phil Murphy eliminated the outdoor mask mandate for all people, vaccinated or not, but is opting to keep his state's indoor mask rule in place for public settings.

MASKS NOT REQUIRED:

People can forgo wearing masks outdoors regardless of vaccination status

Masks/social distancing no longer required at outdoor high shcool sporting events in New Jersey. However, the NJSIAA is deferring to local schools to set their policies.

Individuals at gatherings in indoor private spaces that number fewer than 50 individuals are not required to wear masks, regardless of their ability to maintain six feet of distance from other individuals or groups, and regardless of theirbvaccination status.

MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL:

Masks will still be required in indoor public spaces, whether you are vaccinated or not.

Child care centers

Child care facilities

Youth summer camps

Public, private, and parochial preschool program premises

Elementary and secondary schools, including charter and renaissance schools

Hospitals or health care settings

Settings with vulnerable populations, like long-term care facilities

State correctional facilities

Retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses

Food or beverage establishments

Casinos

IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED:

Fully vaccinated people can forgo wearing masks outdoors

CONNECTICUT

Gov. Ned Lamont was the first tri-state governor to say his state would ditch indoor and mask rules for vaccinated people in most places starting May 19. Outdoor mask requirements have already been eliminated statewide.

MASKS NOT REQUIRED:

Masks will no longer be required outdoors

MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL:

Masks will continue to be required in some places, whether you are vaccinated or not. Here is where they will be required:

Health care facilities

Facilities housing vulnerable populations

Public and private transit

Correctional facilities

Schools

Childcare facilities

Home Depot, Gap and Ulta Beauty are among those that said they would maintain their pandemic precautions while they monitor the latest developments.

IF YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED:

For people who are not vaccinated, masks will be required:

Inside

Health care facilities

Facilities housing vulnerable populations

Public and private transit

Correctional facilities

Schools

Childcare facilities

The Hartford Yards Goats are encouraging people who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask at the ballpark.

IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED:

Vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks indoors in several settings, but there are some exceptions.

Masks will be required in the following settings:

Health care facilities

Facilities housing vulnerable populations

Public and private transit

Correctional facilities

Schools

Childcare facilities

Businesses, state and local government offices and events may choose to require universal masking.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Masks will not be required:

