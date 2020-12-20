COVID-19

This is America's Busiest Travel Day of the Year

28% of Americans will hit the road today

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maybe people have COVID fatigue, maybe people just miss seeing other people. The reasons aren’t clear. But nearly half of Americans surveyed say they feel that it’s safe enough to travel more now than they did three months ago. 

In fact, 28% of Americans will hit the road on Sunday, which is the busiest departure day of the year.

It turns out Americans are actually more confident about traveling than the rest of the world, according to a new TripAdvisor survey.

About 55% of Americans are planning to travel this holiday season compared to about 30% of people worldwide.

Furthermore, 70% of Americans will drive to their holiday destination, while 19% will fly. Air travel, although down overall, is up 7% from Thanksgiving. 

According to the Transportation Security Administration, officers screened more than 1.06 million people at airport checkpoints nationwide Friday. The last time they sawn those numbers was the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

About 45% are visiting family, while 39% are taking some rest and relaxation and going on vacation.

Like Thanksgiving, however, December holiday travel is down from 2019.

The busiest return day will be Sunday, Dec. 27, with 20% of travelers heading home.

