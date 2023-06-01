Tom Brady looking forward to Foxboro return: 'A great gesture' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tickets for the New England Patriots season opener will be in high demand, and not just because of the intriguing matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots fans will come out in droves to watch the organization honor Tom Brady. The team announced last month there will be a ceremony for the legendary quarterback, who spent his first 20 NFL seasons in New England.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Thursday, Brady opened up about his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium.

"It was such a kind gesture by RKK (Patriots owner Robert Kraft), who I've been in touch with since the season ended," Brady said during an appearance on ESPN. "We've always had a great relationship. From the moment that I stepped foot in Foxboro, I've cherished that opportunity, and I've always felt like I've been a member of that organization.

"I know my football journey took me to Tampa for three years, which I absolutely loved. And when that ended I had an opportunity to really reconnect with RKK on a personal level. He thought this was something that the fans would really enjoy.

The last time Brady returned to Foxboro, it was in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller. The 45-year-old is looking forward to a different kind of reunion on Sept. 10.

"Obviously, I want to go back there and see the fans. See my teammates. I went back there one time, it was in an opposing uniform, which was a different type of welcoming," Brady said. "Although people were very polite, and I had a great experience.

To be able to go back there in a different frame of mind, a less competitive frame of mind, and I'm always pulling for the Patriots. It's been a great organization. I've got so many friends there still. My kids were born in Boston. I have so many incredible memories of my time there, and it's a great gesture by the organization."

Fans with tickets to the Patriots' season opener won't have to worry about Brady unretiring (again) and putting the ceremony on hold. The seven-time Super Bowl champion shot down any comeback speculation by telling ESPN he is "certain" he will not play again.

Instead, Brady will shift his focus to his minority ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders. He is also slated to join the FOX broadcast booth in 2024.