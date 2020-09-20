‘Extensive Delays' After Debris Thrown on Tracks Derails Train at NYC Station

A northbound train jumped the tracks while entering a Manhattan subway station after hitting debris thrown onto the tracks prior to the train's arrival, authorities said Sunday.

The front car of an A train came in contact with debris causing one of the train's wheel to leave the track and scrape several columns that separate the north and southbound tracks, New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg detailed in a statement.

Approximately 134 passengers were aboard the train at the time of the incident, which occurred around 8:15 a.m., the MTA confirmed. At least three of those passengers suffered minor injuries but two declined medical transport, the FDNY said.

Extensive delays rippled throughout the city's trains as the incident and subsequent investigation impacted A, C, D, E and F trains that use the 14th Street station. The MTA says A service is suspended in both directions south of the station and there is no northbound service from Canal Street to Columbus Circle.

We’re investigating an incident in which an uptown A train came into contact with debris on the tracks at 14 St.



There is no northbound service along 8 Av from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle and extremely limited service in uptown Manhattan and the Bronx. https://t.co/bIFlESLURE — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Fill out the Census. (@NYCTSubway) September 20, 2020

The incident sparked a power loss to all four tracks and held a second northbound A train near Penn Station, Feinberg said. Crews were dispatched to help passengers disembark.

Senior officials with the MTA and NYPD tell News 4 a suspect is in custody for allegedly placing an object onto the tracks prior to the train entering the station. According to officials, the suspect has been under investigation previously for placing a sandbag on the tracks at Fulton Street.

UPDATE: Two senior officials MTA & NYPD tell me a suspect is in custody after he was seen placing a object over the track bed prior to the train entering the station. He’s also believed to have placed a sandbag on the tracks at Fulton Street. https://t.co/gMl1K0k1Ks — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) September 20, 2020

"New York City Transit personnel will work around the clock to rerail the incident train, inspect several hundred feet of track, columns and third rail for damage and make necessary repairs, with the goal of restoring full service as soon as possible," Feinberg said.

In the interim, A trains will run along local tracks bypassing the 14th Street stop.

As of Sunday afternoon, Feinberg said it was unclear whether express service would resume in time for Monday morning's commute.