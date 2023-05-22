Ohio

Two Infants Found Dead in Garbage in Cleveland

Police said the mother of the child is a 16-year-old female

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Cleveland
WKYC

A homicide investigation has been launched after two infants were found dead in a garbage can in Cleveland, Ohio, police said.

They were dead when officers found them Saturday night, according to public records made available by the Cleveland Division of Police. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

“Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the child, a 16-year-old female, had given birth to the babies days earlier,” police said in a statement

Police have not named the mother.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Ohio
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us