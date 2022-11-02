Dispatch calls released by two Texas news organizations Tuesday chronicle the panic and fear inside classrooms as Uvalde students and teachers waited to be rescued from a gunman who went on to kill 19 children and two educators at Robb Elementary.

The disturbing audio released by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica include 911 calls from a hiding teacher and a child who was trapped, calling with muffled voices. The calls were made as officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the gunman, a hesitant law enforcement response that has been widely condemned as a failure.

At 11:33 a.m., a man called 911 and yelled, “He’s inside the school shooting at the kids!” according to audio from the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary.

A teacher hiding in a closet told the dispatcher, “There’s somebody banging at my school” and said “I’m so scared."

At 12:03 p.m., a child trapped inside a classroom says in a whisper, “there’s a school,” with the rest of the phrase inaudible, followed by “at Robb Elementary.”

