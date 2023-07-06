caught on camera

Surveillance video captures person in bunny suit burglarize Illinois laundromat

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Quincy are searching for a suspect after surveillance video captured a person dressed in a bunny suit entering a laundromat before stealing several items inside.

The video captures the burglar inside Winners Wash Laundromat early Thursday morning, taking various items throughout the building and stowing them away in a backpack.

The suspect did not appear to violently enter the building, with surveillance footage showing the burglar duck beneath an opening of some sort to both enter and exit the building.

Quincy police are asking anyone that may have information on the case to contact them at 217-228-4470.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Quincy is located along the Mississippi River on the Missouri border, located just under 300 miles from Chicago.

This article tagged under:

caught on cameracrimeQuincy
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us