What to Know Nearly 2,000 NYC protestors, including 700 Monday night alone, were arrested over the five days of demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody

A second night of curfew starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, ending the following morning at 5 a.m. Essential workers, people experiencing homelessness and those seeking medical attention will be exempt

After an afternoon of largely peaceful protests in New York, chaos erupted in the latter hours as dozens of looters spread over Manhattan and the Bronx, where an NYPD sergeant was hit by a car

New York City is bracing for its second night of curfew Tuesday, one that will be imposed three hours earlier than Monday's, after "packs of youth" took to the streets overnight and looted stores across Manhattan and the Bronx.

The initial curfew was imposed to curb late-night violence amid a fifth night of New York City demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody last week. It was the city's first curfew since 1943, which was prompted by a white police officer shooting a black soldier in Harlem.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested over the five days of New York City protests so far. Police cuffed another 700 Monday night, by far the biggest number of arrests in any of the New York protests and nearly doubling the five-day total.

Several more cops were hurt overnight, including an NYPD sergeant investigating break-ins in the Bronx. That officer was hit by a car early Tuesday; he is in serious condition but is expected to survive. Another cop was hit by a vehicle when he tried to stop a cellphone store robbery on Eighth Street in Manhattan. No arrests have been made in either case, though police are looking for a number of suspects. In total, nearly 50 police officers have been hurt since the protests began Thursday night.

More than a dozen protests in New York and New Jersey are scheduled over the course of the day, with the last organized demonstration planned before curfew.

Investigators say certain extremist groups are fueling the late-night violence, undermining the rightful peaceful protests of others. The NYPD doubled the officers on city streets Monday night, focusing on hotspots from previous protests like Barclays Center and Union Square. Still, destructive looting was rampant in certain areas, particularly in midtown Manhattan and the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said there were "real problems" on Fordham and Burnside Avenue. On Grand Concourse, glass, ashes and debris flowed onto the street from havoc-wrecked sidewalks. The destruction spiraled so out of control that New York City Council Member Fernando Cabrera (D-Bronx) called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to activate the National Guard, as 20 other states have done.

"Fordham Road is the lifeblood of the West Bronx, providing jobs as well as essential goods and services,” Cabrera said. “We are already suffering physically, socially and emotionally from the COVID-19 pandemic. We can’t afford to lose our economic engine."

Cuomo has said he has the National Guard on standby but believes the NYPD has the manpower to handle the protests.

Scenes across the city on Monday painted the clearest picture yet that some opportunists are taking advantage of the national movement calling for racial justice in the wake of Floyd's death.

In the late afternoon, thousands marched peacefully down Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn. At least three groups of varying sizes marched through that borough and Manhattan over the course of the day, mirroring the packed but peaceful protests that have dominated New Yorkers' response since Thursday.

In Washington Square Park, New York City’s top uniformed member of the force, Chief of Department Terrence Monahan, kneeled with protesters to diffuse a tense situation. It was one of a growing number of powerful moments of solidarity between protesters and police in the city and nationwide.

“Everyone, this has got to end, we all know Minnesota was wrong, they were arrested which they should be. There’s not a police officer over here that thinks Minnesota was justified. We stand with you on that," Monahan said.

A peaceful protest started boiling over - then @NYPDChiefofDept took a knee to diffuse the situation. Pretty emotional sight. pic.twitter.com/Pt2wIetHzN — chris glorioso (@glorioso4ny) June 2, 2020

Reports of destruction began to come in around 8 p.m. Monday, well before the start of the curfew. A handful of demonstrators broke off a relatively peaceful group as it moved around 30 Rockefeller Plaza, breaking windows at the Nintendo and Michael Kors stores.

Later, people were seen ripping off plywood and opening up metal gates to break into stores in Manhattan. Crowds ran out, hands full of merchandise from Macy's, Best Buy, Foot Looker and Duane Reade, as well as Microsoft and AT&T stores.

"There are packs of youths running as fast as they can, smashing windows as fast as they can, and police are trying to catch them as soon as possible,” an NYPD spokesman said.

In the two hours leading up to Monday's curfew, dozens of looters, not protesters who peacefully demonstrated throughout the day, spread out between Midtown and Union Square, in some instances ripping off plywood to break into stores. NBC New York's Chris Glorioso, Gaby Acevedo and Ray Villeda report.

De Blasio said the mayhem already underway prompted his decision to impose a curfew for a second night on Tuesday. It starts at 8 p.m. and ends Wednesday at 5 a.m. Essential workers, people experiencing homelessness and those seeking medical attention are exempt. Those caught in violation of the order face arrest and a misdemeanor summons for breaking the mayor's executive order.

More protests are expected Tuesday as people plan to participate in #BlackOutTuesday, a movement started by the music industry to stand with black employees, artists and fans and evaluate ways to move forward together.

The protests involving tens of thousands across the country come amid the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States and nearly 25,000, at least, in New York alone. Black and Latino people have died at higher rates than the general population across America and in New York City, which accounts for nearly a fifth of all coronavirus deaths in the country.

