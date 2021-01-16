Crime and Courts

Virginia Man Arrested at Inauguration Checkpoint With Unauthorized Credential, Gun: Police

The National Guard have locked down a perimeter in downtown Washington, D.C., amid concerns over threats to inauguration ceremonies

By Sophia Barnes

A Virginia man who showed police an unauthorized inauguration credential at a checkpoint along the perimeter securing downtown Washington, D.C., ahead of Inauguration Day was arrested after a gun and ammunition were found in his vehicle, police said.

Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal, pulled up to a security checkpoint at North Capitol Street and E Street Northwest about 6:30 p.m. Friday in a white Ford 150 truck with Virginia tags and gun-related decals, according to U.S. Capitol Police records.

The truck Beeler was driving was decorated with firearm decals, including ones that said "Assault Life" and "If they come for your guns, Give 'Em your bullets first."

Police say Beeler presented a credential that was unauthorized. Authorities didn't immediately provide further detail on what sort of documentation Beeler allegedly attempted to provide.

When the credential didn’t match up with a list of people authorized to enter the inauguration perimeter, U.S. Capitol Police officers conducted further searches.

A gun with a high-capacity magazine inserted and ammunition were found in the vehicle, police said. The gun was not registered in Washington, D.C., police said.

Beeler was arrested and taken to U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters for processing.

Beeler is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing an unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, according to D.C. police.

