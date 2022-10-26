Fort worth zoo

Watch Rhino Have a Blast In the Mud and Rain at Texas Zoo

The video was captured by some field trippers at the zoo Monday

By Holley Ford

Who knew rhinos were so playful?

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo.

A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.

You can hear the children's joy as they laughed and screamed with delight as they watched the large animal playing.

The Fort Worth Zoo is one of five locations in the world to house two of the five rhino species in captivity: black and greater one-horned Asian rhinos.

The zoo sits on 64 acres and has been at its current location since 1910.

