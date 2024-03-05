Americans are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

During these cosmic phenomena, viewers typically watch them in groups or public places such as libraries, parks, festivals, and parks with their eclipse glasses. But not many people know the rest of their wardrobe could improve their entire experience.

Experts at Solar Eyeglasses share tips on what colors viewers should wear to enhance their experience of watching the Great American Solar Eclipse and explain the science behind why these particular colors matter.

Day to Night Vision: How human eyes see colors

In average daylight, the human eye uses cone cells to see colors clearly. Experts said these cells function best under bright light conditions, called Photopic Vision.

As it gets dark, human eyes switch to 'rod cells,' which are better for low-light conditions. These cells don't pick up colors well but are sensitive to blue-green hues.

Mesopic Zone: Where the solar eclipse magic happens

Scientists said the Earth enters an intermediate phase called the Mesopic Vision Zone during the four to five minutes before a total eclipse.

During this phase, the surroundings look less colorful and appear more grayish or silvery because the lighting conditions are neither too bright nor too dark.

According to experts, wearing shades of red and green will enhance the viewing experience. But why those colors?

As light levels decrease, the cone cells in human eyes receive less stimulation, causing colors to appear less vibrant and more gray.

Warm colors like red and orange are more noticeable than cool colors.

Due to the Purkinje effect, green appears brighter in low light, popping against the dim surroundings, according to scientists.

Not only will the red and green outfits create a memorable moment, but selfie lovers can get a vivid shot with the eclipse in the background.

"This isn't just an eclipse thing," said a spokesperson at Solar Eyeglasses.

"It's similar to how we observe garden flowers in the evening. Reds turn darker, almost black, while blues and greens get brighter. This Purkinje effect during the coming eclipse will turn the whole experience from just watching the sky go dark to a real-life science demo on your clothes! But to really see the changes in color saturation, lots of people need to wear these complimentary red and green colors. Two or five in a group of 100 wouldn't help."

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse will occur when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. This event will cause large areas of Mexico, the U.S., and Canada to be cast into shadow, and it will appear as if it is either dawn or dusk in the middle of the day. Skywatchers will be able to witness this spectacular phenomenon.

So remember, skip neutral colors like black, white, gray, and brown to catch the transformation and the full effect.