White supremacist recruitment flyers found in Greenwich driveways

Residents of a Connecticut town have found recruitment flyers for a white supremacist group in their driveways, according to police.

The flyers were found tucked in small, plastic bags containing gravel in driveways in Greenwich, police said. It was not clear when exactly the flyers were distributed, but police said it was not the first time they have been distributed. Greenwich police said the propaganda turned over in other communities across the state over the past year.

The flyers made no direct threats to any specific group of people or religious belief, according to police.

It was not clear who was responsible for dropping off the materials, nor what it known where they may have been made.

Anyone who finds one of the flyers is asked to contact Greenwich police.