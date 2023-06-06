Why is air quality so bad and the sun look so red? Blame Canadian wildfire smoke

If you stepped outside today and noticed the sun looked particularly red or orange, and you maybe had a little trouble breathing, Canada is at least partially to blame.

The wildfires in the eastern provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia are sending smoke pouring back into the New York City area again on Tuesday, causing smoky, hazy skies and poor air quality. The state's Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory through midnight tonight as a result of the smoke and incredibly hazy conditions.

Anyone who looked up to the sky during the morning commute would've seen a sun that looked far more red or orange than normal due to all the smoke that has blanketed the NYC area.

Where air quality alerts are in effect Tuesday

The air quality alert is in effect for the five boroughs as well as all of Long Island, the Hudson Valley and up into Connecticut. There are high concentrations of smoke particles in the air for the entire region.

In addition to the poor air quality, there is also an elevated fire risk for most of New Jersey. The recent dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds have triggered another red flag warning for much of the Garden State, with the exception of the far northeast corner, which is still under an enhanced fire risk.

But some of those dry conditions may go away for some as scattered storms will sweep through the tri-state in the afternoon. None are expected to be widespread or all that severe, but any that pop will produce brief downpours and gusty winds.

The next chance for precipitation comes Thursday/Friday, though that is more of a spotty chance. The weekend weather looks ideal, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, but with the smoke still potentially around, could put some kind of damper on the nice weather.

Early Monday continues to look like the better chance for meaningful rainfall. It also stays unsettled, with showers and storms, into early next week.