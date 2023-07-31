Gilgo Beach

Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach killings asks for ‘normalcy' in wake of ‘indescribable catastrophe'

Asa Ellerup is pursuing a divorce from Rex Heuermann, the architect charged in the killings

The family of a Manhattan architect charged in the Gilgo Beach serial killings is "enduring a profound and indescribable catastrophe," an attorney for his estranged wife said as she begged for privacy and "normalcy."

Macedonio & Duncan, the law firm representing Asa Ellerup in her divorce from Rex Heuermann, issued the statement in a news release on Friday. It also included a direct statement from Ellerup.

"On behalf of my family and especially my elderly neighbors, who have also had their lives turned upside down by the enormous police presence, in addition to the spectators, and news crews. They deserve to live peacefully; they should be able to walk their dogs and go to the grocery stores without cameras shoved in their faces," she said. "I am pleading with you all to give us space so that we may regain some normalcy in our neighborhood."

